James Johnston films with fans at Wingham's Top Pub

Updated July 24 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
Friday afternoon regulars at Wingham's Top Pub (aka the Australian Hotel) were bemused when there was an influx of big and little people dressed in cowboy hats, security staff, and television and newspaper crews invading their water hole on July 21.

