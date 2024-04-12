Close season tipped in Mid North Coast Premier League

MANNING hockey official Tony Lewis predicts this year's Mid North Coast Premier League hockey men's competition will be the closest in its three year history.
Seven sides from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings will contest the grade with five in the women. There'll be four teams from Manning in the women - Tigers, Chatham, Taree West and Sharks, however, Camden Haven will be the only northern representative.
"Tigers and Camden Haven look the sides to beat in the women,'' he continued.
"Janine Watts is doing an outstanding job as Tigers coach, she's bringing through a lot of juniors and they have Lara and Abby Watts and Jordie Hardy - that's a very strong spine.''
Chatham will be without Australia Country representative Priya Bourke - who is now in Newcastle - and at one stage looked to be struggling for numbers. However, Lewis said they've picked up players from the now defunct Port Thunder club.
Two former Manning juniors who graduated to play premier league in Sydney, Ben Ferguson and Sam Mudford, have registered for Chatham men. Mudford has also played for NSW Pride in the Hockey One League while Ferguson is a former NSW Country representative.
"Newcastle Premier League is played on Sunday. But anytime they play here with Chatham, they'll start favourites,'' Lewis said.
Sharks dominated the men's league last year, however, star player and former Australian Schoolboy representative Wade Harry is working out of the area. Harry has registered with the club this year but is unlikely to play every week.
Tigers and Taree West will be the other Manning sides in the men's.
There'll be three Hastings sides in the men's grade, Camden Haven, Port City and Tacking Point Thunder. Former Australian representative Matt Butturini will lineup for Port City.
The grand final of the premier league will be played on August 24, a week before the start of the Manning association semi-finals, as has been the case since its inception in 2021.
Lewis said the minor premiers in the men's league will host the grand final.
"Last year it was at the home of the women's minor premiers and Tigers finished on top,'' Lewis said.
"This alternates each year, so it will be at the men's minor premier's headquarters this season..''
The minor premiers will move straight through to the grand final, with teams placed second and third playing off for the other spot.
Lewis said there was some discussion about expanding the premier league finals series, but in the end the clubs were happy to maintain the status quo.
