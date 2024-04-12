Lansdowne Road funding pledge to be 'honoured'

Tanya Thompson MP has replied to a letter from Celia Mathews from Upper Lansdowne about the funding for our local roads.
It reads as follows:
Thank you for your email. My apologies for the delay in replying, however I wanted to have the correct information to pass on to you in relation to this matter.
I have been advised that the funding is sealed with a deed for $6.18 million. The delay in part came from a review of certain funding programs under the new Labor Government and it was pleasing to learn that Minister Aitchison honoured this funding for the upgrade of Lansdowne Road.
Partial works have been completed, I have been further advised there are two other sections currently in planning and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in full by the end of 2025.
Funding for this project will be acquitted by MidCoast Council to the State Government as is required with all funding.
I hope that this clarifies your concerns. Please feel free to contact my office at any time if I can be of assistance with any other State Government matters.
Warm regards, Tanya Thompson MP, Member for Myall Lakes
I am happy to announce it is now official that the Lansdowne Community Hall has been authorised as an evacuation centre.
In order for us to have been accepted as an evacuation centre, the hall had to pass certain assessments to determine its suitability.
Our hall was visited by a staff member of the Department of Community and Justice organisation who went through a suitability checklist to ensure that our hall met their requirements.
