"The forgotten village." That is how long-term Lansdowne resident, Margaret Haddon, described her town and its surrounds. Margaret, who for many years has been the Manning River Times Lansdowne correspondent, said the lack of maintenance on the roads surrounding the town has been an issue local residents have been screaming out for years. "If you don't live in Forster, Taree or Wingham, you are forgotten about," Margaret said. The Times spoke with Margaret and five other long-term residents at the Lansdowne Community Hall last Friday (February 25). All agreed the state of the roads in the town and surrounds is a "disgrace". The Times flagged these claims with MidCoast Council, whose responses can be read below. At the bottom of the article we included director of engineering and infrastructure Rob Scott's outline for council's previous works on Lansdowne Road as well as its plans for the next 10 years. "It's because we are not a 'touristy' town like some of the others, so we don't get a second look. But the reason we don't get visitors is because the up-keep of the town is a disgrace," Margaret said. "When it rains, the tar used to fill in the existing potholes will wash away instantly. So (MidCoast Council) come out, patch it up, and it just washes away again and leaves the holes so much bigger than before." Margaret said the potholes on Lansdowne Road are 'so bad' she avoids driving unless absolutely necessary. "Older residents are becoming house-bound. They don't want to drive, there are no footpaths they can walk on around town, and people don't want to visit because of the roads. It is so sad," Margaret said. "Why would we get visitors when the roads are this bad? I tell people in town all the time about the Lansdowne markets and events, and the first thing they say is 'I don't want to drive on those roads'." Resident, Rob Connell wants MidCoast Council to have a standard for how it measures the 'suitability' of its roads. "We don't have a structure that deems a road 'unsuitable' so we have nothing to hold the council to. "I want to be able to drive the speed limit and feel safe, not have to duck and weave around. That should be the standard, but at the moment there is no criteria. "People are having to break the law and cross double lines just to drive on the roads, not to mention if a car is coming the other way." Rob said he feels 'lucky' he is familiar with the roads, but said he can understand how serious accidents occur when visitors come to the area. "The fact is, the roads are dangerous for people who know the roads, so imagine those who aren't familiar. The state of the roads is stopping people coming to visit us," Rob said. "We don't need a big water-park like Forster, we just want a footpath so people can walk around town." MidCoast Council's Rob Scott, said council's current focus is around the regional road network. "This is where the traffic volumes are greater, hence the risk is greater. We have also had more success with special purpose grants for projects on regional roads. "We recognise that this focus has left a gap for a second level collector roads like Lansdowne, Bulga, Nowendoc, Comboyne and Harrington roads amongst many others. "As we revise the works program we will be looking for ways that we can spread the limited funding we have available in the future to improve these collector roads," Mr Scott said. The residents all agreed they have had to get many car tyres fixed due from hitting potholes on Lansdowne Road. "It has gotten to the point where the dirt roads are in better condition than the main roads," Coopernook resident, Jess Corkill said. "They really need to (repair) the whole road, rather than fill in potholes that only last a week before the tar gets washed away and we are left with a bigger problem than before. "I understand the council have a big area to look after, but that is the problem. Towns are being forgotten about, and unfortunately that is us," Jess said. The group noted that Coles and Woolworths don't deliver to Lansdowne, Coopernook or any surrounding suburbs. "This means older (residents) who can't drive out of town or at all, or even people who get COVID, can't get food delivered to their house," Margaret said. Rob Connell noted that school bus times are becoming longer because the busses have to go slower on the roads. "The speed limit in some parts is 80kpm, but I don't even feel safe going 50kph in some parts," Rob said. In May 2016, Margaret and her friend Laurel Morrison, who has lived in Lansdowne for more than 60 years, wrote a letter to MidCoast Council regarding the condition of Lansdowne Road and surrounds. However, the response they received was "generic" and "didn't address any of our concerns or give us a resolution," Margaret said. Margaret said since then, she and Laurel gathered signatures from local residents agreeing the road need to be replaced. However, residents still haven't heard if any upgrades will occur. "That is the problem. We are told to write our concerns in a letter, but then we never hear back." Addressing these claims, Mr Scott said MidCoast Council has been copied into correspondence between residents and local MPs. "A few of the concerns have been raised again over this period as residents are generally not happy with the condition of the road and the fact that there are limited plans to improve this in the foreseeable future. "This is understandable as the road is largely not in a good condition," Mr Scott said. "Further, the consistent wet weather over the last 18 months is penetrating through the weaknesses in the road and causing further deterioration in the road condition, exacerbating the residents' concerns. Mr Scott noted the limited resources available to invest into local roads has remained a major challenge for MidCoast Council to address going forward. "Our works program is focused on trying to address the areas of greatest risk, acknowledging that we can't fix everything across the entire 3600km road network." Completed in the past year: Next two years: Three to five years: Five to ten years: "This will address some of the worst sections of the road where the pavement is becoming deformed but it won't address all of the areas of concern for residents on the road, particularly the section from Lansdowne to Coopernook, including the first 1-2kms north of Lansdowne village that is severely potholed/patched," Mr Scott said.

