CUNDLETOWN Jets claimed the Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's premiership with a 4-1 win over long-time rivals Tuncurry-Forster in the grand final played the the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.
Scores were locked at 1-1 at halftime, however, the Jets took charge in the second half, scoring three unanswered goals.
"We ran into a really strong headwind in the first half,'' Jets captain Carissa Black said.
"We struggled to keep the ball under control in the first half. But things really opened up for us in the second half.''
Striker Jenna Ryan pushed the Jets to a 1-0 lead in the first half, however, Tuncurry-Forster responded with the equaliser soon after. This was just the second goal Cundletown has conceded this year.
"We were a little bit nervous at halftime but still fairly confident we could get the job done,'' Black said.
Ryan finished off a through ball around 10 minutes after the resumption to give the Jets a 2-1 lead and from there they took control. Josie Mays then pushed the Jets 3-1 clear with a third goal.
"It was a good feeling when that third goal went in,'' Black said.
Black added the last with a header off a corner from Amy Love to round off the scoring.
Kodie Ward was solid in the midfield for the Jets.
"She really read the play well and put some great balls from the back to the forwards to open up the play,'' Black said,
Sarah O'Connor was dangerous in attack. She was named player of the match in the Group Three league tag grand final the following day.
The Jets have now won back-to-back premierships and completed the season with an unbeaten record.
Black expects the majority of players to be on deck again next year as the Jets try for a three-peat.
The Jets had a big contingent of supporters at the ground.
"Some of the girls said that when they were feeling a bit flat our supporters helped lift them,'' Black said.
"That helped us get over the line.''
