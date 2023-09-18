Manning River Times
Cundletown Jets score three unanswered goal to claim Southern League women's premiership

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 18 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:30am
Cundletown Jets players and coaching staff start celebrations after the 4-1 win over Tuncurry-Forster in the Southern League grand final at Tuncurry.
CUNDLETOWN Jets claimed the Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's premiership with a 4-1 win over long-time rivals Tuncurry-Forster in the grand final played the the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

