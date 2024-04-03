Race club honours Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame members

MEMBERS of the Manning's most elite sporting group were feted at this week's Manning Valley Race Club meeting.
Races were named in honour of Manning Sporting Hall of Fame members Danny Buderus, Nick Gates, Grahame Moran, Murray Doust, Kasey Brown and Kylie Hilder. This was to mark champion jockey Corey Brown's induction into the hall of fame as part of the Manning Sport Awards presentation to be held at Club Taree on Friday night, April 5.
The last race of the day carried Brown's name. He will be in attendance at Friday night's function as will a number of race club committee members.
"It worked in well, we had a meeting on the same week as the award night and with Corey going into the hall of fame, we thought it was fitting to name the races after some of the hall of fame members,'' race club chairman Greg Coleman said.
Buderus, Gates, Moran, Doust and Brown were at the meeting and made presentations to the winner of the races named in their honour.
Mr Coleman said the club is keen to continue the association next year.
"It helps promote the sport awards night and also get more people to our meetings, so it works in well,'' he said.
"Obviously it will depend on when the sport awards is on, but it is something we'll talk to the organising committee about closer to the time.''
Manning Valley Sport Awards chairman Garry Stephen expects the 2025 presentation will again be held in April. He said if possible the committee would be keen to work in with the race club.
"We'll do anything we can to promote the award night and we thank the race club for their support,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.