Second man charged following quad bike crash at Pampoolah

A second man has been charged following an investigation into a crash involving two quad bikes at Pampoolah, near Taree, earlier this year.
About 4am on Sunday, January 21, emergency services were called to Newby Road, Pampoolah, following reports of a crash between two quad bikes.
At the scene, police were told that two men, aged 20 and 29, suffered head injuries when the quad bike they were riding crashed into a stationary quad bike being ridden by two boys, aged 15 and 16.
Both men were airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital, while the boys were taken to Manning Base Hospital at Taree with minor injuries.
Following inquiries, the 20-year-old man was arrested in Taree on Friday, January 26. He remains before the courts.
Following further inquiries by the Manning/Great Lakes Rural Crime Prevention Team, the 29-year-old man was arrested in Taree on Tuesday, March 26.
He was taken to Taree Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, aggravated enter dwelling in company intent to steal, destroy or damage property, receive motor vehicle part-theft, serious indictable offence, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, use uninsured motor vehicle on road, rider without helmet ride with onwe passenger without helmet, and learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester.
He appeared before Taree Local Court on Wednesday, March 27, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Forster Local Court on Thursday, March 28.
