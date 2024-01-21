Manning River Times
Two men airlifted after Pampoolah quad bike accident

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
January 21 2024 - 6:23pm
A two bike crash on Newby Road, Pampoolah has led to two men in their twenties to be airlifted to hospital.
Two men have been airlifted after being injured in a quad bike accident north of Foster in the early hours of the morning.

