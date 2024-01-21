Two men airlifted after Pampoolah quad bike accident

Two men have been airlifted after being injured in a quad bike accident north of Foster in the early hours of the morning.
A quad bike ridden by two men aged 20 and 29-years-old hit a stationary quad bike carrying two teenage boys on Newby Road, Pampoolah around 4am on Sunday, January 21.
All four were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics with the two boys taken to Manning Base Hospital with minor injuries.
The older men suffered from head and other injuries and were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
One of the men is currently in a serious condition.
Police officers are currently investigating the crash.
