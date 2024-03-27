Purfleet receiving much needed infrastructure upgrades

The Purfleet reserve community is finally getting much-needed upgrades to infrastructure to the tune of more than $9.2 million, along with work opportunities for its residents.
Infrastructure work will include the construction and upgrading of roads, pathways, car parking, driveways and fencing where needed.
"The council said that we own the roads, and we (didn't) have the money to fix the roads, so finally we do now, and it's getting fixed, and it will stop the house from getting flooded," Purfleet resident, Trevor Bungie said.
Stormwater, water main and sewerage infrastructure will also be improved together with electricity infrastructure, including the undergrounding of power lines and installation of NBN services.
New street lighting will be installed and landscaping work undertaken to beautify the area.
"The residents are excited about these upgrades which will make a huge difference to revitalise the Purfleet reserve," Purfleet Local Aboriginal Land Council community liaison officer Kelly King said.
"The roads here are currently old and frail and continuously get potholes, and other infrastructure also needs upgrading, so this investment will benefit everyone in the community."
The project will also see the creation of 54 residential lots, a community lot and a health precinct lot through a subdivision.
The Roads to Home program in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) is working with Purfleet Local Aboriginal Land Council to upgrade and subdivide the reserve.
The Purfleet reserve community is currently located on large single title lot so subdividing it into single title lots will offer improved land management options, security of tenure, long-term leasing options and potential home ownership opportunities for residents.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty David Harris said the Roads to Home program will help to Close the Gap by improving the skills and economic prosperity of Aboriginal people and communities.
"Importantly, Aboriginal people are shared decision-makers in this project, which is a key focus for the NSW government as Aboriginal people know what works best for their communities," Mr Harris said.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the subdivision opportunities will support economic and social development and the Purfleet project will also support employment and training for local Aboriginal residents.
The NSW government has committed a total of $173.8 million under the Roads to Hone program to support infrastructure upgrades in 34 discrete Aboriginal communities across the state, including $9,256,785 for the Purfleet project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.