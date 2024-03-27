Manning River Times
Purfleet receiving much needed infrastructure upgrades

By Staff Reporters
March 27 2024 - 4:45pm
The Purfleet reserve community is finally getting much-needed upgrades to infrastructure to the tune of more than $9.2 million, along with work opportunities for its residents.

