Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Successful protest overturns decision in Hannam Vale Cup

By Greg Pritchard
March 27 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Cross Family Como Dairy Hannam Vale Cup Benchmark 82 Handicap over 1600 metres run at the Manning Valley races on Tuesday at Bushland Drive was won by Oakfield Redgum, trained by Damien Lane at Wyong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.