WINGHAM'S depth will get a further test in the next couple of weeks of the Group Three Rugby League season with the addition of two more players on the injured list.
Utility forward Kyran Budd and centre JJ Gibson are out indefinitely. Gibson damaged his shoulder in the 26-20 loss to Taree City last Sunday while Budd underwent emergency surgery early on Monday morning for a testicular torsion.
The Tigers are already without centre winger Fletcher Lewis (knee), Tim Bridge (ankle) and lock Blake Fraser (shoulder). There were initial concerns that Lewis would be out for the season, however he is confident of returning before the semi-finals. Lewis is also the side's first string goal kicker.
Bridge and Fraser are both out for eight to10 weeks.
Middle forward Nathan Campbell (Achilles tendon) has yet to play a game this season after aggravating the problem in a representative game earlier in the year. Campbell is a gain this season from Forster-Tuncurry.
Campbell said last Saturday he is hopeful of playing this weekend against Macleay Valley at Kempsey, but is wary of returning too early and risking further damage.
On a positive note the Tigers get front rower Jackson Mullen back after he served a one game suspension last week. Mullen was sent off in the clash against Old Bar.
"It's lucky we have good depth this year, because it's getting tested,'' captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
The Tigers need to bounce back after the shock loss to the Bulls. Collins said the Tigers had ample opportunity to win the match but again lamented the amount of ball they coughed up as well as they fact they conceded too many penalties.
RELATED: Bulls hang on to score memorable win
"That was a game we would have expected to win,'' Collins said.
"It's the same this weekend, although Macleay's always hard at home. But we can't afford to drop this one.''
Collins is set to elevate Lleyton Moore into the starting lineup in the back row. Moore worked hard when introduced into the game against the Bulls.
"He carries the ball forward and doesn't make many mistakes,'' Collins said.
"That's a bonus for us at the moment.''
Kurt Fowles is likely to replace Gibson in the centres. Gibson made some poor reads in defence against the Bulls and it is likely there would have been a shuffle in the backline had he been fit.
Fowles landed a crucial goal from the sideline last week to keep Wingham in the game.
Meanwhile, Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said the group will continue the monitor the situation with Forster-Tuncurry as the Hawks battle to field two senior teams due to injury problems.
The Hawks are due to meet premiers Port City at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.