More injury woes for Wingham

By Mick McDonald
May 26 2023 - 8:00am
Wingham centre JJ Gibson is out of the Wingham lineup for the clash against Macleay Valley with a shoulder injury.
WINGHAM'S depth will get a further test in the next couple of weeks of the Group Three Rugby League season with the addition of two more players on the injured list.

