Major sponsor sought for 2024 Envirofair and Multicultural Festival

The 30th Envirofair and Multicultural Festival will be held on Saturday, June 15 and organisers 2BOB Radio are hopeful that this year is the biggest yet.
2BOB's Envirofair and Multicultural Festival could not be held without the funding grants from Multicultural NSW, MidCoast Council, Landcare and The Shed Company Taree.
"But more help is always welcome," festival coordinator, Brendan Parker said.
"2BOB is still looking for a major sponsor for this year's event, so if there are any businesses in the Manning region whose outlook aligns with what we are celebrating, we'd love to bring you on board to make the event the best ever."
This year the focus of the festival will be to encourage better environmental practices and a more tolerant and accepting community strengthened by our cultural diversity.
This year's Envirofair will include environmentally themed market stalls and displays centred on the five Rs of reduce, reuse, recycle, renew and repurpose, plus the return of the Environmental speaker's tent thanks to local Landcare groups.
"We know that concepts such as recycling, solar and renewable energy, electric vehicles and the phasing out of single use plastic bags are now happening and commonplace but there are still areas to improve upon to ensure our environment is fit for purpose for generations to come," Brendan said.
"The growing popularity of 2BOB's Envirofair over the years reflects these gradual changes in society and we have constant reminders of how we can do better, such as the current "Save Kiwarrak Forest" movement which has formed due to the return of logging in several of our local forests, so soon after the devastating fires that hit our region in 2019."
The multicultural aspect of the festival will again include a variety of mouth-watering food stalls and informative displays, as well as live world music on the stage.
"Combining Envirofair with a Muliticultural Festival last year was a great way for us to reach a broader audience. It made the event more welcoming to everyone with multicultural displays and a line-up of local and world musical acts and dance performances to entertain the wonderful folks of the Manning and beyond," Brendan said.
"The Envirofair and Multicultural Festival will be a fabulous day of family fun entertainment with face painting, dance workshops and activity installations for the kids and more!" Brendan said.
The day will start at 9am and finish at 3pm with a gold coin donation requested upon entry.
Interested stallholders are invited to contact 2BOB via their Facebook page, email envirofair@2bobradio.org.au or ring the station on 6552 6200.
