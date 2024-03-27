Manning Hockey to host state under 14 boy's championships

MANNING Hockey Association will host the NSW under 14 boys championship this year.
The event will run from May 10 to 12.
There will be no domestic hockey that weekend.
Manning senior clubs have been playing a series of trial games in the past fortnight.
However, the season-proper will be underway from Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6.
This will include the Mid North Coast Hockey League that takes in clubs from the Manning and Hastings in men's and women's divisions.
Manning president Frank Birkefeld said team numbers are still being finalised for the hockey league, but he expects numbers to be on par with last season.
Sharks are the defending premiers in the men and Tigers in the women.
"Port City could be the team to beat in the men's this year,'' Mr Birkefeld said.
"I know that Sharks have lost a couple of players from last season, including Wade Harry.
"They'll still be strong, but they will come back to the field a bit.''
Newcastle Wests Hockey Club staged a successful training day for Manning juniors in February. Manning juniors Sam Mudford and Ben Ferguson were among the coaches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.