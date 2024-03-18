Taree United defeat Taree West Sixers in Manning T3 cricket grand final

TAREE United opening bowler Ian Cameron ripped through the Taree West Sixers batting to set up a win in the Manning T3 cricket grand final played at Cundletown.
Sixers won the toss, opted to bat but could only manage 70. United lost five wickets in the successful run chase to secure the premiership.
Sixers were in dire trouble at 6/11 at one stage after Cameron and Jackson Griffin destroyed the top order. Lewis McDonald defied the bowling to top score with 22 and was the second last batter dismissed, making 22.
Cameron took 4/14 from 8, Griffin 2/6 from 5 while Callum Taylor finished with 2.18 from 5.
Gus Loretan dismissed United opener Blake Murray for 1, however, Thomas Kennwell (34) and Graham Robinson (21 not out) took the score to 55. Sixers weren't finished however, and United slumped from 1/55 to 5/60, with three batters failing to score. Ben Randle took two wickets for Sixers.
Ken Middlebrook (9 not out) and Robinson then guided United to the winning total, Sixers ruing a poor batting display which cost them any chance of victory.
Luke McLeod took 2/9 for Sixers and Randle 2/29.
PACIFIC Palms retained the Manning T2 cricket premiership by beating minor premiers in a tense and low scoring grand final played at Bulahdelah.
Bulahdelah dominated the competition-proper, won the toss and elected to bowl in the grand final.
They restricted Palms to 8/127 from the 40 overs. Palms were reasonably well placed at 3/58 but slumped to 7/102. Jock Webb with 28 and Sam Allan, 29, were the leading run scorers. Caleb Grimshaw and Simon Miller came together with the score at 8/104 and put on an invaluable unbeaten partnership of 23 run partnership to take the score to 127. Grimshaw made 11 and Miller 8.
Skipper Geoff Matheson took 2/22 for Bulahdelah and Ross Metcalfe 2/43 from 8. Wayne Thomson opened the bowling and sent down eight frugal overs to claim 1/7.
Bulahdelah crashed to be 3/29 in reply but recovered to be 6/114 at one point. However, the Palms bowlers managed to restrict the scoring, with Bulahdelah falling just short at 8/123 after 40 overs.
John Barry's 50 was the game high before he retired.
Blake Matheson made 23 while Zane Pringle was run out for 13.
Palms conceded three runs in the final three overs with Grimshaw bowling a maiden in the last over of the game.
The Palms bowlers gave little away, with Grimshaw finishing with 1/10 from 8, Webb 2/20 from 6 and Ben Jones 2/30 from 8.
