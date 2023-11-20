"The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.''
So said American journalist and short-story writer, Damon Runyon.
Runyoy (1880-1946) probably didn't have the Manning T1 cricket competition in mind when he penned that thought. However, it is certainly apt when looking at the round six results.
The two strong sides, Taree United and Wingham met Gloucester and Great Lakes. The results were both one-sided, United thumping Gloucester at Chatham Park while Wingham accounted for Great Lakes by nine wickets at Tuncurry.
United captain Josh Ferris made the correct call at the toss and opted to bowls. In 22.1 overs the Bushmen's innings was over with just 80 runs in the book.
Tyler Abbott dismissed Gloucester opener Johny Cornelius before he had troubled the scorer. However, Landon Blissett and Arron Hagenbach looked to be steering the Bushmen into a reasonable position. Blissett hit three boundaries in his 20 while Hagenbach made a more sedate 23. Abbott struck again to snare Blissett for 20 while his twin, Tash, dismissed Hagenbach and then the rot started.
Four Gloucester batters made ducks and Sam Collie was the only other to reach double figures. He made 10.
Tash Abbott recorded his best T1 figures when finishing with 4/11, Tyler claiming 2/21. Tom Burley took 4/8 from 6.1 overs.
United had a couple of hiccups in the run chase, losing four wickets, but they were never in serious trouble. Opener Matt Collier made 26 to top score and Dean Mills made 22.
Josh Startin, in his return to cricket for Gloucester, finished with 2/2. Gloucester captain Ryan Yates said Startin's effort was one of the few positives for the Bushmen.
"No excuses from us,'' Yates said.
"You're not going to beat a team of United's quality by only scoring 80. It was a tough day at the office.''
GREAT Lakes batter Sam Hull played a lone hand in his side's innings against Wingham at Tuncurry. The Dolphins won the toss and decided to bat but were soon in deep trouble, slumping to 6/57 at one stage. Hull, who scored 59 put on 35 with David Webster (11) to give the innings some respectability, however, they were eventually all out for 111 in 36 overs.
Hull hit two boundaries and a six in his 83 ball stay at the crease.
Seamer Steve Allwood continued his strong form of his season by taking 4/18 while Rhyce Kliendienst claimed 2/10. Skipper Dave Rees took 2/28.
Riley Webster bowled Wingham opener Tom Kelly for 1 with 13 on the board. But that was the only joy for the home team. Opener Ben Scowen, in just his second innings of the year, remained not out on 61 while Dave Rees was unbeaten on 41.
Wingham made the runs in 20.4 overs. Scowen faced 74 deliveries and hit five boundaries. He made 74 in his other innings this season.
There are two more T1 matches before the Christmas break. United plays Wingham at Chatham next Saturday while Tuncurry will be the venue for the Great Lakes/Gloucester encounter.
TIM Rees slammed 113 for Old Bar Eggins in the T2 clash against Taree West Strikers at Taree Recreation Ground.
Rees faced just 83 deliveries and he smashed eight sixes and five boundaries. He came to the crease with the score 2/36 and teamed with Rory Turner (27) in a 38 run partnership. Logan Rees came and went quickly after Turner was dismissed, however, Anthony Turner and Tim Rees then took to the bowling, putting on 93 in quick time before Turner fell to Mark Rankin. But there was still more punishment for the Taree West bowlers, as Rees and his son, Josh joined forces to put on 85 for the sixth wicket. Josh made 43 and emulated his dad's big hitting by clouting four sixes.
Ben Witchard then chipped in with 20 as Old Bar made an imposing 298. Gus Loretan was the most economical of the Taree West bowlers, finishing with 1/30 from his eight overs.
Strikers made a reasonable start and were 2/47 at one stage. However, the innings crumbled from there and they were all out for 95. Opener Luke McLeod top scored with 20 while Riely McLeod made a defiant 10.
Charlie Gibbon took 4/24 for Old Bar, while Jesse Eggins and Rory Turner both claimed 2/9.
Wingham, Old Bar Cellars, Old Bar Tavern and Bulahdelah were the other T2 winners.
