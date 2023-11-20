Rees faced just 83 deliveries and he smashed eight sixes and five boundaries. He came to the crease with the score 2/36 and teamed with Rory Turner (27) in a 38 run partnership. Logan Rees came and went quickly after Turner was dismissed, however, Anthony Turner and Tim Rees then took to the bowling, putting on 93 in quick time before Turner fell to Mark Rankin. But there was still more punishment for the Taree West bowlers, as Rees and his son, Josh joined forces to put on 85 for the sixth wicket. Josh made 43 and emulated his dad's big hitting by clouting four sixes.