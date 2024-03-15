Wingham Show - fun for all the family

Overnight rain helped settle the dust and cooler temperatures made for a much comfortable first day of the 2024 Wingham Show on Friday, March 15.
The emphasis this year is family fun - affordable family fun, with with a range of free activities designed to put smiles on faces young and old.
Friday, day one of the three day show, saw judging in the pavilions as well as the ring.
The program for Saturday (March 16) includes a host of free activities, face painting, balloon artistry, Old MacDonald's farm petting zoo, plus entertainment from Pepparific.
"We've got brand new rides this year that are amazing and everyone's going to love," a show society spokesperson said. That includes a huge Ferris wheel which dominates the showground.
Other attractions include wood chopping, chainsaw racing, hall exhibits, plus beef cattle, poultry and all the usual agricultural displays.
The show will be officially opened at 2pm on Saturday, followed by the grand parade.
There will be a great range of food on offer to keep the family fed, with the ever-popular Ladies Auxiliary once again preparing their famous morning tea. For those with a taste for a different kind of refreshment there will be a bar open on Saturday and Sunday.
One attraction making a welcome return is the dog show, with more than 300 canines expected to be competing.
For their owners, it's more than the chance of achieving local glory, but also a means for amassing points towards gaining selection for the Sydney Royal Easter Show to be held at the end of the month.
While there won't be any fireworks this year, the highly anticipated and action packed demolition derby will be sure to set some sparks flying. It's scheduled for 3pm Sunday.
Organisers are hoping for a good turnout to ensure the success of this cherished local event.
"What we really need is patrons through the gates to help support the Wingham Show so that we can keep providing activities and events for the whole community," the spokesperson said.
