Eight sides for Mid North Coast women's rugby league

AN eight team Mid North Coast women's rugby league competition could start on Saturday, April 20 and be played over 18 rounds.
This is under a proposal sent to clubs by Group Three chief executive Mal Drury.
The competition is dominated by Hastings and Macleay area sides, Wingham and Forster-Tuncurry the representatives from the southern area. Wingham played in the competition last year, while the Hawks will make their debut in 2024.
Laurieton Hotel, Kendall, Macleay Valley, Port Sharks and Wauchope will be the other sides involved, with Laurieton to play at least one game at Harrington.
Game times would vary throughout the season, some kicking off as early as 11am and others starting at 2.30.
The final round is scheduled for August 25 with semi-finals to start the following weekend.
The nine team Group Three under 18s will kickoff the weekend of April 21 with the remaining grades on April 27/18.
However, the group has decided not to go ahead with a women's under 19s this year due to a lack of nominations.
"Other options, including under 18s will be discussed before the start of 2025 and this will depend on interest from clubs and intending players,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said
