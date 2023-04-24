Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

On The Bench back to look at Group 3 Rugby League

April 24 2023 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins was a regular on On The Bench last year and he's sure to be back this season. He's pictured with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins was a regular on On The Bench last year and he's sure to be back this season. He's pictured with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge.

ON The Bench is back...or at least it will be this Friday, ( April 28) on the eve of the Group Three Rugby League season kickoff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.