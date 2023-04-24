ON The Bench is back...or at least it will be this Friday, ( April 28) on the eve of the Group Three Rugby League season kickoff.
The segment appears on the Manning River Times Facebook page, usually around 4pm. This year the usual suspects will be there - Mick McDonald from the MR Times and former Balmain Tiger Gary Bridge. They'll be joined most Fridays by players, player-coaches and officials to discuss whatever is brewing in Group Three football while also previewing the weekend fixtures.
As was the case last year, On The Bench will be sponsored by Chris Mylonas from Classic Design Jewellers in Taree. There'll also be a player of the year award, where the winner will receive a watch courtesy of Classic Design Jewellers, although the details are yet to be fine tuned.
This will be limited to players from Taree City, Wingham and the Old Bar Pirates
The Manning Hotel will also offer a $100 player of the week award -again limited to the three Manning clubs. However, players from all four grades are eligible.
This will be On The Bench's third season. We look forward to seeing you on Friday from 4pm.
