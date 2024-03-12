Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nadia's art gallery provides free space to artists to display their work

RK
By Rick Kernick
March 13 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the plight of artists displaying their work to the public may be nothing new, one Taree gallery owner is determined to shine a light on local talent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.