Nadia's art gallery provides free space to artists to display their work

While the plight of artists displaying their work to the public may be nothing new, one Taree gallery owner is determined to shine a light on local talent.
Nadia Zarb of Nadia's Art Gallery and Gifts has dedicated wall space within her shop for local artists to display their work, increase their profile, and hopefully gain them some sales.
"The idea is you can hang for free and when it sells there's no commission charged," Nadia said.
"The opportunity to be able to get your art 'out there' and not cost you an arm and a leg is a really great advantage."
Titled the Free to Exhibit Wall, the 3.5 metre space provides artists with a prominent and well lit area to exhibit their work without cost.
The initiative is open to visual artists of different mediums, such as painters, sketch artists, photographers, and multi media
While it may impose limitations regarding the amount of work that can be displayed, the space circumvents what can be as much as a two year wait for the opportunity to exhibit at some galleries.
According to Nadia, the exhibition space also provides a secondary opportunity for artists, opening them up to the possibility of commissioned works.
"Just by having their art out there they could have a person see it and say, 'I really love it but it's not the right size', or 'could you paint me the same thing in another colour?', or anything like that," Nadia said.
"That way artists can get additional work through commission opportunities as well."
Art allows me to express ideas I have, plus I like to paint in bold colours to hopefully brighten another person's day.- Featured artist, Rochelle Humphries
A survey conducted by the federal government's principal arts investment and advisory body, Creative Australia, states that 84 per cent of people living in regional Australia recognise positive impacts of the arts in their lives.
One person who would attest to this statement is Taree artist Rochelle Humphries, who was the first to feature her work on the Free to Exhibit Wall.
"Art allows me to express ideas I have, plus I like to paint in bold colours to hopefully brighten another person's day," Rochelle said.
"Just to paint what you don't see in real life that means something to you, allowing you to think outside the box to convey an idea, and having something on a blank canvas that wasn't there before."
For more information or to book for your free exhibition email: nadia2303@hotmail.com
