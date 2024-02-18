Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Council

New amenities for art gallery

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
February 19 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MidCoast Council wants to demonstrate to the community that is is an open and transparent entity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.