Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Two new categories added to Manning sport award presentation

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 25 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO new categories have been added to the Manning Valley Sport Awards, to be presented at Club Taree on a date to be determined in April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.