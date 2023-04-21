Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Honours for Wil Ruprecht, Tony Lewis, Ivy Hoadly and Kasey Brown at the Manning Sport Awards presentation

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wil Ruprecht has been named the Manning River Times Sportstar of the Year for 2022.
Wil Ruprecht has been named the Manning River Times Sportstar of the Year for 2022.

Wil Ruprecht is the 62nd Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.