Wil Ruprecht is the 62nd Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year.
This was announced at the inaugural Manning Sport Awards held at Club Taree on Friday, April 21.
There were six finalists for the sportstar, Ruprecht, hockey players Priya Bourke and Lara Watts, triathlete Emma Sewell, athlete Brooke Hosgood and sailor Troy Lewis.
All were Australian or state champions or representatives. However, Ruprecht's performance in 2022, when he won the E2 EnduroGP motor cycle world championship was judged to be the most outstanding.
He claimed the title after a seven round series contested in Europe. Ruprecht is back in Europe preparing to defend his title, although his dad, Gus, explained that a broken collarbone has disrupted his preparation.
In accepting the award for Wil, Gus recalled that Wil wanted to be a champion motor cyclist from a young age. Troy Bayliss's efforts in the World Superbike series were an early inspiration.
While the sportstar award has a history dating back to 1960, two awards were debuted at the function.
Manning Hockey stalwart Tony Lewis was awarded the Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport while promising athlete Ivy Hoadly was named junior sportstar of the year. Mr McCrindle, who was chairman of the sportstar judging panel for more than 40 years, presented Lewis with the award.
There were five nominations for the McCrindle Medal and five for the junior sportstar.
Nominees for the Hugh McCrindle Medal were:
Nominees for the junior sportstar were:
Squash star Kasey Brown has inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame. This is the first induction to the hall of fame since 2010.
She recalled her career that started when she was a young schoolgirl at Taree Squash Centre. At her peak she was ranked No 5 in the world and she is a three-times Commonwealth Games representative.
MidCoast Council deputy mayor Alan Tickle inducted Brown into the hall of fame.
Sport Award committee chair Garry Stephen said planning has already started for next year's function and he said more categories could be added.
He said there'll be one hall of fame induction each year as part of the sport awards night.
