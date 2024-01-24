Taree Universities Campus's moving date one step closer

The moving date for Taree Universities Campus to move to its new riverside premises is getting closer and closer, with a bit of help from a funding grant.
Work is underway to fit out the old Greater Taree City Council/MidCoast Council building on Pulteney Street, Taree for the use of TUC.
It is hoped the move will be completed by March 2024 at the start of the first semester of university.
In 2022 TUC received a grant of $5.5 million from the federal government to cover the lease of the building for 25 years plus fit-out of the former council chambers. However, more money was needed to complete the fit-out.
On Wednesday, January 24, Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson announced funding from the state government to TUC of $103,420.
The money is going toward the renovation of what was formerly the council meeting room, to turn it into a community space for events, celebrations, conferences and workshops.
TUC CEO Donna Ballard said she was very grateful for the funding.
"It means we can transform this level two space that we wouldn't have been able to do otherwise.
"We're going to get new carpet, new paint, give it a fresh look, and make the most of this incredible view so that other people that visit our area can see this beautiful Manning River.
The very first event that will happen in the level two space will be a celebration of students who finished their degrees last year with the support of TUC.
"We're calling it our Celebration of Students' Success. That's going to be on February 21. So there's no better way to open that this space," Donna said.
Tanya Thompson said she was always happy to support TUC.
"I'm happy to be able to continue to support Taree Universities Campus because of the support they provide our locals to continue to study locally and retain them here," Mrs Thompson said.
"I'll continue to (support TUC) long into the future.
"And I'm excited to see the space finished and come to the opening on the February 21 and to see the students that have graduated in our area as well. It's a wonderful thing," she said.
