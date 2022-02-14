news, local-news,

Taree Universities Campus (TUC) will now have a permanent and much larger headquarters after funding was announced today (February 14) securing the former MidCoast Council chambers in Pulteney Street, Taree. The move is expected to be completed by July 2023, when the existing free tenure of the Stack's Finance Building will end. TUC chief executive officer, Donna Ballard said the team will now work with MidCoast Council to secure tenure for the future expansion of TUC. "We will look at leasing out some of the rooms in the new building to other university partners, and local business providers to create an 'education hub'," Mrs Ballard said. Read more: Barnaby Joyce visited Taree's Universities Campus to discuss a potential new building "This is not only great news for TUC, but also for the growing number of students who have registered to study aided by the critical support of TUC staff at our regional university centre." TUC received the $5.5 million grant as part of the 18 local projects worth nearly $14 million under the Federal Coalition Government's Black Summer Bushfires Fund, announced by Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie. "I started this process in 2018 which came out of our Vision 2030 Plan survey. From there we pulled together a steering committee, then we launched Taree Universities Campus as a project and appointed a community board of eminent locals to oversee the new entity," Dr Gillespie said. "After that we began putting together the plan and application for operational federal funding which we secured. In just over a year, there are now more than 180 registered students studying through the campus." Read more: Taree Universities Campus celebrates its first birthday Part of the funding will go towards the fit-out of the campus building to provide new teaching, learning and study spaces, along with areas for community functions and TUC's partner organisations. The announcement comes on the back of TUC being named 2021 Business of the Year, announced at the Mid Coast Business Awards online gala evening on Saturday night. "Business connections and strong links to the community to connect students with potential employers is one of the key initiatives that TUC has developed in this first 12 months," Mrs Ballard explained. "To receive recognition of our efforts from the business community is reassuring and affirms we really are making a difference locally". A purpose designed fit out to the space is being planned. Organisations can express interest to learn more on sub-lease arrangements that will likely be available in the Pulteney Street building. Contact via email to ceo@tareeuni.org.au. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/0c50c496-337d-4e60-aed9-2ba2be0cad21.jpg/r0_248_1971_1362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg