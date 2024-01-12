Back to the business of the year 2024

I received a text message from my girlfriend, 'we'll be at the club at 6pm tonight.' Our date was with a group of school friends, catching at Wingham Golf Club while one was in town.
'Tonight' was Saturday night and I was shocked to realise that meant 'today'.
It was that blissful time between Christmas and New Year, I was on leave, the kids and grandkids had gone home and I had no idea what day it was. My life was on pause and my days were far from filled. We swam at the beach a couple of times and the water was a magnificent 23.9 degrees. I read a book, then another. I watched a movie during daytime. I hardly left the house.
I spoke with friends who were also enjoying this special time of year, about the value of giving yourself permission to do nothing, or nothing you don't want to do. It's rare. Even when you are on a relaxing holiday, you still find things to fill your time - dining out, shopping, exploring.
Importantly I gave myself permission not to think about work, and deadlines, and breaking news. Someone else could look after that for a few days.
I've been back at work for a couple of weeks now. One of those weeks, from New Year's Day, I was one of the "skeletons" keeping sites across the country fed with whatever breaking news was happening in their patch. Interestingly I found sport was keeping me busy locally, the Stan Austin under 16s cricket challenge, race meetings, the lead-up to Wingham's Summertime Rodeo.
This week it was business as usual, as our print editions made a welcome return and we swing into 2024. Reflecting over the past few years, where bushfires, floods and pandemics have featured, we can only wonder what the year ahead holds.
And if we have learnt anything, it's be prepared for change.
Let's hope it's a change for good. Have a great weekend.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
