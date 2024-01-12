Manning River Times

Back to the business of the year 2024

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
January 12 2024 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back to the business of the year 2024
Back to the business of the year 2024

I received a text message from my girlfriend, 'we'll be at the club at 6pm tonight.' Our date was with a group of school friends, catching at Wingham Golf Club while one was in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.