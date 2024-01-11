Bowlers and opening batter shine as Mid North Coast claim third place

A DISCIPLINED bowling performance and steadfast batting by opener Austin Murray paved the way for Mid North Coast to claim third place in Manning Junior Cricket Association's Stan Austin Carnival for under 16 representative sides.
Mid North Coast defeated Newcastle Blasters in the playoff for third spot at Cedar Party Reserve, Wingham. The previous day Newcastle ended Mid North Coast's hopes of securing a final berth when they bowled them out for 40 in reply to 95.
Newcastle won the toss and batted in the 3 v 4 playoff but struggled to 86 from 37 overs.
Kempsey's Liam Osborne cleaned up the tail to finish with 4/5 (4 overs). Gloucester's Andrew Frazer tore through the top order to take 3/18 (8 overs) while Blake Matheson from Bulahdelah took care of the middle order, claiming 3/10 (5 overs).
Five batters made ducks.
Murray, from the Great Lakes club, was the rock of the Mid North Coast run chase. He remained not out on 41 as MNC lost four wickets on the way to scoring 87. Emil Drenzla only scored 3, but he faced 44 balls to support Murray. Fellow opener Coby Johnston second top scored with 10.
Murray defied 100 deliveries and hit three boundaries.
Tamworth and North Coast played in the main final at the Johnny Martin Oval.
