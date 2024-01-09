Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid North Coast one win away from securing Austin Carnival final berth

By Mick McDonald
January 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WIN over North Coast today (January 9) should ensure Mid North Coast plays in the final of the Stan Austin Carnival for under 16 teams being contested in the Manning area this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.