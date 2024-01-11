Manning Dragon Boat Club start year's first learn 2 paddle program

MANNING River Dragon Boat Club's first Learn2Paddle program for 2024 will start on Saturday.
This will run from 9am to 9.45am.
Club head coach, Wendy Orman said it is exciting to see recruits showing up to have a go at the growing sport of dragon boating.
After an on-land practice using the paddles and a warm-up to get newcomers ready, coaching team members blend new paddlers into a seating plan giving them a mentor from the club - new paddlers behind the experienced paddlers so they had someone to follow.
With Wendy up the front giving gentle guidance and Jo Harris, an experienced coach and sweep up the back steering the boat and keeping everyone safe, the recruits paddle and try out the new sport for about 30 minutes.
Wendy introduces paddlers to the basic stroke and the fun of getting the boat up and moving.
Newcomers can enjoy being part of the team and will have another three Saturdays to learn all about the different levels of paddling and the different drills the team perform during their regular training sessions.
More information is provided on the Manning River Dragon Boat Club website: www.mrdbc.com.au/, Facebook and Instagram.
Contact club registrar Sandie Kyle on 0402 114 645 or Wendy on 040 7543 813 to have a chat and find out more about this great sport.
Meanwhile, club members took part in a come and meet the team promotion at shopping malls last Saturday.
Here members met with potential paddlers keen to try the sport.
