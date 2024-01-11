Manning River Timessport
Manning Dragon Boat Club start year's first learn 2 paddle program

By Staff Reporters
January 12 2024 - 9:30am
MANNING River Dragon Boat Club's first Learn2Paddle program for 2024 will start on Saturday.

