Ken, Lorrae, and Elizabeth all come from the Flamin' Dragon club in Port Macquarie and were delighted that they only needed to travel to Taree to train the three times a week. Other Auroras travel to the hub to join when they can. In the meantime, the Manning River Dragon Boat Club paddlers are happy to fill the boat and get the experience of the Aurora training. Many of the club paddlers are keen to try out for the next campaign.

