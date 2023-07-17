Manning River Times
Manning Dragon Boat Club coach in Australian team

July 17 2023 - 11:00am
Northern Region Australian representatives Wendy Orman, Ken Fitzgerald, Lorrae Fitzgerald, and Elizabeth Harrison. Photo Manning Dragon Boat Club.
MANNING River Dragon Boat Club head coach Wendy Orman is one of four Northern Region paddlers who will head to Pattaya, Thailand between August 7-13th to compete in the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Championships.

Local News

