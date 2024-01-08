New board members for the new year at Taree Universities Campus

Taree Universities Campus is poised to relocate and expand into the previous Greater Taree City Council administration building in coming weeks with three newly appointed board members.
In recent board meetings Taree Universities Campus (TUC) chair, Dr Alison McIntosh welcomed Graham Gardner, Narelle Campbell, and Anthony Paulson to expand the TUC board to nine members.
Graham Gardner was director of planning and other matters at both the former Taree and Gloucester councils.
Narelle Campbell was, on multiple occasions, station leader for the Australian Antarctic Division, and a former NSW Australian of the Year finalist.
Anthony Paulson is deputy general manager for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health with Joint Colleges Training Services.
"These members bring a wealth of knowledge and broad range of experiences," Dr McIntosh said.
"Due to their various respected roles locally and nationwide, they draw together strategies from a broad network of understanding, and give governance expertise to ensure local students and stakeholders here on the MidCoast are well supported in education initiatives".
CEO of TUC, Donna Ballard said the organisation is "extremely fortunate to attract board members of this calibre.
"Their proven capacity for creating meaningful links in developing regional tertiary education opportunities ensures we are well placed for current and future opportunities."
TUC's purpose is connecting people to learning and opportunities close to home, so locals on the Mid Coast can gain access to career and personal development whilst remaining close to their family, country and community.
If you are interested in registering for study support with TUC go to www.tareeuni.org.au/enrol-with-tuc.
