New board members for the new year at Taree Universities Campus

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 8 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Taree Universities Campus is poised to relocate and expand into the previous Greater Taree City Council administration building in coming weeks with three newly appointed board members.

