Work started on Taree Universities Campus's new home

March 23 2023 - 12:00pm
The former MidCoast Council building at the river end of Pulteney Street will be the new home for Taree Universities Campus. Picture by Linden Rudge

Work to transform the former MidCoast Council building in Pulteney Street into the new permanent home of Taree Universities Campus (TUC) has started.

