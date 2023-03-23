Work to transform the former MidCoast Council building in Pulteney Street into the new permanent home of Taree Universities Campus (TUC) has started.
The site was firmed as the long term home for the regional university centre when a 25 year lease was signed with MidCoast Council.
"To see the building starting to undergo its transformation is inspiring as it brings our plans to reality", said TUC CEO, Donna Ballard.
"We know in designing this community facility we have created more space for students, provided improved accessibility to education, and created a more visual presence of TUC's location in Taree's CBD".
The move to the former council building secures the expansion of training facilities and provides the opportunity to explore additional educational opportunities with tertiary providers.
Further, the site enables inclusive partnerships to develop that will grow the skills base available in our MidCoast community.
"The importance of reclaiming this community space on the banks of the Manning River is to ensure we provide better connectivity for those wanting to explore higher education, and provide 'fit for purpose' design to meet student needs for dedicated study areas," TUC chair, Dr Alison McIntosh, said.
The new space opens more options for community involvement with public spaces in the building being available for workshops and events.
Works at 2 Pulteney Street are targeted to be complete by July 2023. Until that time students will not need to make any changes to their routine and may continue accessing the current facilities without interruption across the road at 1 Pulteney Street in the Stacks Finance Building.
Those students interested in registering for study support with Taree Universities Campus can do so at www.tareeuni.org.au/enrol-with-tuc.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.