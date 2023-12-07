Chance for defence community to try pickleball at free community event in Taree

HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club continues to provide strong local community support - this time with an exclusive veterans' afternoon of pickleball in partnership with Invictus Australia.
The free community event will take place at Wrigley Park in Taree on Wednesday, December 13 between 5.30 and 7.30pm and is open to the defence community and their families to encourage them to take up the sport.
"We could not be prouder to be hosting this community event with Invictus," Hallidays Point Pickleball president, Sheila Capperauld said.
"Our sport continues to grow exponentially around Australia and the world but we're always keen to see new players joining in. Working with Invictus to support and celebrate our defence community is very special and we can't wait to share our pickleball experience and camaraderie." The event is part of a broader Pickleball Australia and Invictus partnership.
"We hope this will be the first of many events with Invictus Australia," Mrs Capperauld said.
A CONTINGENT of 25 Hallidays Point Pickleball Club members contested the Northern Rivers doubles tournament in Ballina,
The event attracted more than 150 players and a high standard of play resulted in many close finishes.
Seven Hallidays Point players won gold medals. They were Jenny Stockdale, Leonie Woolnough, Andy Smith, Leigh Thatcher, Dennis Reaves, Geoff Mortimer and Tony Mayers. Vicky Taylor, Rob Cormack and Dennis Reaves claimed silver.
Vicky Hall, Belinda Bridgeman (2), Janie Carter, Leigh Thatcher, Kerry Anne Casserly and Darryl Bridgeman were bronze medallists.
Other members were very competitive reaching a number of play offs .
Pickleball NSW appointed Hallidays Point's Janet Thatcher to officiate as head referee.
Earlier this year club members won 10 gold medals at the Clever Care PANSW State Championships played in Sydney.
The club was represented by 17 players along with volunteers.
Players also won five silver medal and 10 bronze while three recorded fourth placings.
More than 300 players from Queensland, Victoria and NSW aged from 16 to 79 took part in the event.
