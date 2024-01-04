Manning River Times
Emergency beacon activated in rip drama near Forster

By Staff Reporters
January 5 2024 - 9:00am
One of the state's newest Emergency Response Beacons (ERBs) has been used twice in a few days to assist in the rescue of people at The Ruins campground south of Forster this week.

