The beacons have been sited at Diamond, Tuncurry and Boomerang beaches

December 14 2022 - 4:00am
Safety beacons have been erected at Diamond, Nine Mile (Tuncurry) and Boomerang beaches.

Four new Emergency Response Beacons (ERBs) across the Lower North Coast will ensure heightened safety for beachgoers this summer as the rollout of the lifesaving technology by Surf Life Saving (SLS) NSW continues.

