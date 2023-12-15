Perennial runner up Peter Doherty the 'first loser' in Taree Open golf

TOP Taree golfer Peter Doherty thinks he may be turning into a professional runner up.
Doherty won what was the record eighth Taree championship back in 2009. More titles beckoned and it seemed only a formality that he'd reach double figures more sooner than later.
However, no matter how good the player, golf can be frustrating. Doherty's championship tally still sits on eight although he's often been the runner up. He's now been joined by Matt Walz on eight. Doherty was runner up again last Sunday this time in the Taree Open Day.
"I prefer to call it first loser,'' he said.
"I've been the bridesmaid more times than you've been the best man at a wedding.
"In the club championship I think I've been runner up to Matt about three times. I was runner up to Ben Marron three times.''
In earlier days he was also runner up to Greg Turner.
However, he said there was no disgrace in finishing second to Andrew Kirkman from Kempsey last Sunday. There was only a shot in the final result, Kirkman winning with 70 to Doherty's 71, Kirkman one under, Doherty par.
"Andrew is a red hot gun. When we finished on Sunday, I asked him how he went. He said 'I went terrible... 1 under', " Doherty said.
"He asked me how I went and I said 'I shot the lights out... par.' He was disappointed and I was over the moon."
He won the open day in 2020, beating Wingham's Chad Lenard in a three hole playoff - his only major success since 2009.
However, he says he'll keep trying to break his title drought. It's not as though he's finishing midfield - he's usually in the mix. And at 53 he's hardly a spent force.
He admits his enthusiasm is starting to wane a bit though.
"Every now and then I get a bit inspired, but whatever happens happens,'' he said.
"But I do still enjoy the championships. This year was good, Matty (Walz) finished one under and that's the first time anyone's been under par for the championship.
"My score this year would have won last year. I think there was about six or seven shots between Mat and me and a few between me and third. I was happy with my score.''
Looking down the fairway a bit and Doherty hopes to be part of a strong Taree division one side for the Lower North Coast pennants starting early in 2024.
"Pennants is always fun and we should have a good team. A couple of younger blokes like Steve O'Donahue are coming back,'' he said.
Doherty was part of Taree's last div 1 pennant winning team and that was circa 1996. So it's been a lengthy drought.
"We had Greg Turner, Frank Mialo, Lee Edwards back then, it was a pretty good side,'' he said.
"But since then Port Macquarie have been the team to beat, they've got a nursery up there and a plethora of players to pick from.''
A club championship and a division one pennant would make for a good 2024, he agreed.
"Who knows,'' he laughed. "I'll be there trying, anyway.''
