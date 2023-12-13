Discovering the art of fun free cuddles

The newly opened Forster Civic Centre came alive with anticipation and excitement last Saturday, December 9 as members of the community were treated to the opportunity to get up close and personal with a couple of Tasmanian Devil joeys.
The cute, and very well behaved babies, Fury and Dawn, were part of the Aussie Ark conservation project, situated in the Barrington Tops.
The Discovery Days morning event also gave members of the community the perfect opportunity to inspect the newly opened civic centre, which includes an impressive state-of-the-art library, customer service point and visitor centre.
There were plenty of activities and giveaways for everyone from guided tours, demonstrations, and free coffee and a sausage sizzle.
Award winning Biripi film-maker, Grant Saunders shared the inspiration behind his feature documentary, Teach a Man to Fish, while in the library, Forster Family History Advisory Group and Great Lakes Historical and Maritime Museum had drop-in sessions.
The Wallamba Room was filled to capacity for author and illustrator, Sami Bayly's "weird and wonderful" creative workshop.
During the school holidays fully escorted tours are conducted at Aussie Ark in the Barrington Tops where visitors can view Australian animals in a wild environment and meet some joeys.
