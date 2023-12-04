MidCoast Council will host a Discovery Day in the newly opened Forster Civic Centre next week.
The free event will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 10am-2pm.
The event also will provide the curious the opportunity to inspect the new building, which includes a state-of-the-art library, council customer service point and visitor centre.
There will be plenty of activities and give-aways for everyone from guided tours, demonstrations, and free coffee and sausage sizzle.
Aussie Ark will be on site along with two Tasmanian devil joeys which will be keen to check out the new building too.
Staff will host a treasure hunt and plenty of other activities for the entire family.
It really is a marvellous community space everyone can be proud of.- MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, said there would be something for everyone.
"There's a lot happening and there's something for all age groups," Cr Pontin said.
"Plus, it is the perfect opportunity for people who haven't visited the building yet to get in and check it all out," she said.
"It really is a marvellous community space everyone can be proud of."
For more information on the day go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/discoveryday
