Taree West junior cricketer Matthew Yarnold took a hat-trick in his debut for Mid North Coast in the Under 11s Ron Arendts Shield carnival in Newcastle on Tuesday (January 3).
Matthew took three for six, as well as two catches and he snared a run out.
Mid North Coast 6-97 defeated North West Sydney Hurricanes 96 in that T20 match.
Next week Mid North Coast under 12s will travel to Lismore and the 13s to Ballina for their respective carnivals.
The Mid North Coast Under 15 girls squad will travel to Singleton next Tuesday (January 10) for the NSW Country Youth Championships. The competition will feature seven T20 matches.
Manning Junior Cricket Association spokesman Michael Roohan said he understand this is the first time the Pathway level competition has been run for the girls at this slightly younger age.
The squad includes Manning based players Riely McLeod, Arabella Roohan, Ava Patterson, and Summa Gray Sneddon.
The side is being coached by Mid North Coast Junior Regional Coach Adam Broderick and Michael Roohan.
Eight junior cricket sides will contest this year's Stan Austin Cup, hosted by Manning Junior Cricket Association.
Teams will come from Newcastle, Lake Mac Attack, Far North Coast, North Coast, Mid North Coast, Winmurra Bulls and local Manning squads.
The cup carnival will run from January 16-19.
Roohan said Tamworth unfortunately withdrew from the cup, so it's great to still be able to put together an eight side competition, up from six last year.
"Hopefully Tamworth will be back next year, and we understand the Brisbane Bears are also ready to lock in for 2023-24, so hopefully we continue to rebuild after COVID, droughts, fires etc which have disrupted the last few years."
All matches are scheduled to be played on turf at Johnny Martin Oval, EG Trad, Cedar Party Reserve, and Tuncurry.
Unfortunately Chatham Park is not quite ready. Ironically a bit more rain would have helped there, Roohan said.
