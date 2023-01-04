Manning River Times
Home/News

Manning junior cricketers competing in State carnivals

Updated January 5 2023 - 8:41am, first published January 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under 11 Manning players who are part of the Mid North Coast Under 11s team currently competing in Newcastle: Tom Miller, Harry Plummer, Khaiden Meldrum and Matthew Yarnold (who took the hat-trick on Tuesday). Picture supplied

Taree West junior cricketer Matthew Yarnold took a hat-trick in his debut for Mid North Coast in the Under 11s Ron Arendts Shield carnival in Newcastle on Tuesday (January 3).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.