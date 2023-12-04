Manning River Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Group 3 clubs vote for an earlier start but no extra matches

By Mick McDonald
December 4 2023
Group 3 board member Ellie Markezic, chief executive Mal Drury and chairman Geoff Kelly at the annual meeting held at Wingham. Picture Rick Kernick.
GROUP Three Rugby League will seek a meeting with the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to resolve a problem with ground availability for the start of the 2024 season.

