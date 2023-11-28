Organisers of the Beats on the Bank Music Festival will be running a series of free workshops this week covering various elements of live performance and production.
The sessions present an opportunity for young people to develop skills in the entertainment space, mentored by local industry professionals.
They will then be given the chance to join the Beats on the Bank production crew and be a part of this year's inaugural event.
First up is the Performance and Engagement workshop, to be held on Wednesday, November 29, from 4-6pm.
Conducted by Wingham based performance group, Circartus, the two-hour workshop is for young performers looking to develop their skills in a range of circus-style techniques and stunts. Workshop to be held at the Taree Universities Campus.
Next up is Festival Photography and Film Workshop for iPhones to be held at Taree Universities Campus on Friday, December 1, from 4-6pm .
The workshop teaches content creation for live events with a workshop with Twin Petes Creative.
The last workshop in the series is Sound and Lighting Technology with MSR Entertainment, to be held at EMG Music Hub on Saturday, December 2 from 10am - 12pm.
With the main event less than two weeks away, free tickets are going fast for this limited capacity experience.
Learn more about the workshops and book at www.beatsonthebank.com/workshops.
Free buses will be running on the day of the festival, Friday December 8, departing from Gloucester, Bulahdelah and Tuncurry with stops along the way.
