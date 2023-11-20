Beats on the Bank, Taree's newest musical festival, celebrates the young musical talent right here on the Mid Coast.
Organised by Taree Universities Campus, Beats on the Bank is a live and local music event for 12-24-year-olds,
The festival will be held on Friday, December 8 from 4pm to 9pm at the Manning River Rowing Club.
Artists are all local, and the lineup includes:
There are two workshop performances also scheduled in the festival.
Free courtesy buses ensure youth from all over the Mid Coast can attend. Buses will be going to and from Gloucester and Wingham, Bulahdelah and Nabiac, Forster and Hallidays Point, and Harrington and Cundletown.
Food, non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks will be available to buy on the night.
Tickets are free but registration is essential as there is limited capacity at the venue. Register online at /www.beatsonthebank.com.
Security will be provided for the event, however Beats on the Bank is not a supervised event.
"Tickets will be checked at the event entry point, however attendees are responsible for their own whereabouts. TUC and the Beats on the Bank team bear no responsibility for ensuring minors remain on site," TUC says.
Any attendee under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 20 years or older.
This project is supported by the NSW government and funded under the joint Australian government - NSW government Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Beats on the Bank is sponsored by Taree Universities Campus, MSR Entertainment, MidCoast Council and headspace Taree.
