The Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association held their annual general meeting last week at Club Old Bar. Given the membership base, the attendance was disappointing , however, all required positions were filled.
Jodie Querubin from the Village Cafe and Josh Robards from LJ Hooker, Old Bar were returned as president and vice president respectively and Steve Doessel from Flow Bar was returned as treasurer.
Cara Chard from Club Old Bar was newly elected as secretary. Kylie Rath was returned as a committee member and was joined by newly elected members, Peter Rath and Anne Rorke, who will also fill the role of minutes secretary.
The association plans to return to a more formal business footing from now and membership fees will again be sought and current projects will be progressed.
Clifton Old Bar has been honoured with the prestigious Land Lease Community of the Year Award by Land Lease Living Industry Association NSW.
This achievement holds special significance as Clifton Old Bar marks the first community developed by Clifton.
This award serves as a testament to the collective effort that has gone into making Clifton Old Bar a place where residents not only find a house, but also a community to call home.
Well done Clifton.
The Gourmet Butcher, Old Bar and Old Bar Deli and Spice have been owned and operated by Aaron and Mel Pin for some time.
Justin Quinn is now joining the operation and the delicatessen, which has been located adjacent to the bakery, has closed and the stock now displayed at the butchery business.
All the cheeses, cold meat and spices are available and now some of their products are made in house, such as kransky. This truly is a gourmet operation.
