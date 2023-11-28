Manning River Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News

Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association annual general meeting

By Ian Dimmock
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The award-winning Clifton Old Bar. Picture supplied
The award-winning Clifton Old Bar. Picture supplied

The Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association held their annual general meeting last week at Club Old Bar. Given the membership base, the attendance was disappointing , however, all required positions were filled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.