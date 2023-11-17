Manning River Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
NSW Caravan and Camping Industry Awards of Excellence Presentation

By Staff Reporters
November 17 2023 - 7:00pm
The team from Clifton Old Bar, Saurabh Jain, Cathy Turner, Richard Volpe. Dean Walker, Kenny Phillips, Dana Ingster receiving the award. Picture supplied.
Clifton Old Bar and Reflections Holiday Park at Jimmys Beach were among the winners at the Caravan and Camping Industry Association (NSW) awards of excellence.

