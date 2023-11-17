Clifton Old Bar and Reflections Holiday Park at Jimmys Beach were among the winners at the Caravan and Camping Industry Association (NSW) awards of excellence.
The event, held at Crown Sydney Barangaroo, saw members gather to honour the outstanding contributions and achievements of individuals and businesses who exemplify the best of the industry.
"Over the past 12 months it's been great to see the growth in the number of people engaging in caravan and camping holidays and the significant expansion of our market reach across demographics, which reflects the diverse options, affordable price points, and enriching experiences these holidays provide," Lyndel Gray, CEO of CCIA, said.
"Our resent analysis of consumer trends shows caravan and camping getaways are highly desirable and recognised for providing excellent holiday choice with visitors consistently recognising the high quality of service, amazing locations and cleanliness of holiday parks.
"These awards are a recognition of the many exceptional businesses who work together, from holiday parks to manufacturers and retailers of RVs, coupled with the accessible and affordable housing offered by our land lease communities, that make our industry so enduring."
The recipients of the 2023 NSW Caravan and Camping Industry Awards include:
NSW Holiday Park of the Year (Less than 100 sites) - Jervis Bay Holiday Park
NSW Holiday Park of the Year (More than 100 sites) - Reflections Holiday Park - Jimmys Beach
NSW Holiday Park Innovation Award- Ingenia Holidays Soldiers Point
NSW Land Lease Community of the Year Award - Clifton Old Bar
NSW Land Lease Community Engagement Award - Latitude One by Ingenia Lifestyle
NSW Manufacturer of the Year - Avida Motorhomes and Caravans
SW RV Repairer of the Year -Bold Trailer And Caravan Repair Centre
NSW Trade Dealer/Retailer/Wholesaler of the Year - Jayco Newcastle
NSW Industry Provider of the Year - Integrated Site Design
NSW Industry Provider of the Year - Smarttek Pty Ltd
Employee of the Year - Holiday Parks - Nicole Polkinghorne - Tasman Holiday Parks
Employee of the Year - Land Lease Communities - Leisel Dawson - Hometown Australia
Employee of the Year - Trade - Sia Jafari - Cub Campers
Outstanding Contribution by a Young Achiever - Land Lease Communities -Max Camden - Ingenia Communities
Outstanding Contribution by a Young Achiever - Trade - Connor Jones - Suncamper Motorhomes
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.