Momentary sorrow aside, I wasn't the only one filled with childlike delight at the contents. At the historic opening were the other members of the committee tasked with the time capsule retrieval and unveiling - Manning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) patron Mave Richardson AM PSM, Wingham RSL Sub-branch member Terry Gould, historian and author Maurie Garland, MVHS member Bill Beach, and Herbert Flemming. I am on the committee as a member of the public for publicity purposes.