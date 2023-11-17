Manning River Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
School Strike for Climate Change in Taree

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
November 17 2023 - 5:10pm
School Strike 4 Climate co-organiser Shiloh Herzberg Nicholls on the banks of the Manning River. Picture Julia Driscoll
It was miserable weather - cold, wet, and windy - but that didn't make two young organisers of an event in Taree give up, they just adapted and switched gears.

