Leo remembered for selflessness

MidCoast Council extends its sympathies to the family of Captain Leonardus (Leo) Fransen, a life member of the Diamond Beach Rural Fire Brigade.
Mr Fransen tragically lost his life yesterday while fighting the Hudson bushfire in north-western New South Wales.
Council's Mayor, Claire Pontin, extended her condolences to Leo's family.
"Our entire community is reeling from the sad news," she said.
"Leo's actions will never be forgotten having made the ultimate sacrifice to keep his community safe.
"Our thoughts go out to Leo's family. His wife Margaret, children Julia and Paul, his extended family and friends and the RFS crews he stood with."
