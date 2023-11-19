Like many, I relate to Rachel Ward's climate change wake up call that occurred during the devastating 2019-20 bushfires ("Actress and director Rachel Ward special guest of Taree Film Society" Manning River Times, 14/11).
Rachel's story of transitioning from traditional to regenerative farming is heartfelt and inspiring, yet light and entertaining.
Each of us can follow Rachel's lead and find our own passion to make a difference toward achieving the change we want to see in the world.
Alternatively, we can have a laugh while watching Rachel Ward's energy and zest for life on full display in the film "Rachel's Farm".
