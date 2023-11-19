Manning River Times
Home/News

Rachel Ward special guest at Taree Film Society's showing of 'Rachel's Farm'

By Amy Hiller
November 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regenerative farmer, Rachel Ward with her herd of cattle. Picture supplied
Regenerative farmer, Rachel Ward with her herd of cattle. Picture supplied

Like many, I relate to Rachel Ward's climate change wake up call that occurred during the devastating 2019-20 bushfires ("Actress and director Rachel Ward special guest of Taree Film Society" Manning River Times, 14/11).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.