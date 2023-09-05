With forecasts of higher than average temperatures, below medium rainfall, and the likelihood of an El Nino event, MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle is urging the community to conserve water.
Speaking before fellow councillors at the August monthly ordinary meeting, Cr Tickle said it was clearly documented the state was going through a dry period.
"Some communities, not necessarily close to our LGA (local government area), are currently struggling with not enough domestic water for tanks and the like," he said.
"I'm suggesting the community start thinking about acting now; shorter showers, thinking about using the waste water from the washing machine to use on a garden.
"Let's not wait for the situation where we are perhaps faced with issues."
Continued dry conditions have resulted in water usage trends continuing just above average, water management and treatment manager, Chenxi Zeng reported to councillors.
The short-term outlook is favourable and there are no concerns with short to medium-term supplies, Ms Zeng said.
Echoing the deputy mayor's plea, Cr Jeremy Miller said Mid-Coast water was 'of such great quality we have to be careful with it'.
"I note in the report that during the 12 months to the end June 2023 we achieved 100 per cent compliance with microbial and physical water quality parameters of the Australian Drinking Water guidelines at 99.62 per cent of chemical results," Cr Miller said.
"The guideline target is 98 per cent so we are well above the guidelines on both of those targets.
The community can be happy and safe in the knowledge of the excellent quality of the water flowing through the taps."
We recorded 100 per cent compliance with Environment Protection Licences return due during the month, Ms Zeng said.
" A sewage overflow was reported due to a manhole surcharge in Burri Parade at Taree.
"Throughout 2022-23 99.5 per cent of the 729 license tests complied with our EPA License conditions.
"The levels of treated and recycled wastewater reflect the dryer conditions with increased irrigation demand.
"This is a significant contrast to the extremely wet conditions experienced twelve months ago."
