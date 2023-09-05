Manning River Times
Continued dry conditions have resulted in water usage trends continuing just above average

Jeanene Duncan
Jeanene Duncan
September 5 2023 - 12:00pm
The country is heading for another El Nino event. Picture Shutterstock.
With forecasts of higher than average temperatures, below medium rainfall, and the likelihood of an El Nino event, MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle is urging the community to conserve water.

