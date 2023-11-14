MidCoast Council is heading to seven outdoor swimming pools this summer to hear from swimmers as part of a review of the region's public swimming pools.
"We know swimming pools are important community facilities, especially in inland areas," said council's community assets manager, Rhett Pattison.
"We want to ensure they remain sustainable and can continue to meet community needs into the future."
"We have a duty to ensure pools operate according to safety guidelines and they are managed in a financially responsible manner.
"This is why we are introducing some changes to operating hours, entry fees, supervision and management of our pools."
Although there will be changes to most pools from the 2024-2025 swim season, there will still be opportunities to enjoy a swim at a pool near you.
"We want swimmers to tell us their preferred visiting times for Bulahdelah, Gloucester, Krambach, Nabiac, Stroud, Tea Gardens and Wingham pools."
You can head to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/swimming-pool-operations-review to complete a short survey, or come along to a pop-up at your pool this summer.
Pop-up dates for the pools are as follows:
There will be some more pop-up dates for January publicised soon.
For Krambach pool, council will consult with the community before undertaking a study to find out whether continued operations are feasible.
"When that study is complete, we will have a further conversation with the Krambach community," Mr Pattison said.
The consultation will close on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
