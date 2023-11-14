Manning River Times
Your chance to talk to MidCoast Council about public swimming pools

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 14 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
Lifeguard at Tea Gardens swimming pool. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council is heading to seven outdoor swimming pools this summer to hear from swimmers as part of a review of the region's public swimming pools.

