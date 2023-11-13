MidCoast Council has given its consent to a developer seeking to knock down a dwelling and replace it with a two-storey house at Harrington.
Councillors were asked to consider the development application (DA) due to a variation to Clause 4.4 of the Greater Taree Local Environmental Plan 2010 (LEP) for the prescribed maximum floor space ratio provision relevant to the site.
The variation exceeded 10 per cent so the proposal could not be determined by council staff.
Located in Beach Street, the building would also include a subfloor garage and storage area.
Reporting to councillors during the October meeting, development planner, Kate Kennedy said an assessment had been completed by the Regional Housing Flying Squad (RHFS) on behalf of council.
She explained this process was part of the RHFS program, an initiative undertaken by the Department of Planning and Environment to provide no-cost outsourcing of assessments to assist regional councils to deliver housing.
Owned by Robert and Roslyn Lillyman, the site has an area of 335m2 and has vehicle access to High Street via a right of carriageway through 46 High Street (Lot 9 DP 22422), Ms Kennedy said.
"The site is part of an established residential area and currently contains a dwelling and a carport.
"Development in the locality is generally characterised by single and double storey detached dwellings.
"The site is clear of any vegetation and is not mapped as bushfire or flood prone land, and it is serviced by reticulated water and is connected to council's sewer system."
Councillors were unanimous in their decision to approved the DA.
